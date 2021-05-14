TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TCF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. 4,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

