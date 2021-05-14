Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Battison Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00.

TKO opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$781.60 million and a P/E ratio of 50.18. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

