Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Battison Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80.
Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00.
TKO opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$781.60 million and a P/E ratio of 50.18. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
