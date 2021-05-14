Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.