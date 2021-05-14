Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,534 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 5.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Target worth $131,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

