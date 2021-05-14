TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

ETR:TEG opened at €23.59 ($27.75) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.98.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

