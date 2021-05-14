Tael (WABI) One Day Volume Tops $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $5.22, $4.92 and $6.32.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

