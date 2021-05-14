Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 9,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.