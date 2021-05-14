Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

SNDX stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

