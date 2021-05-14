Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 369,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,804,668. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

