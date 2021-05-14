Symons Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after buying an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,887. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,485 shares of company stock worth $103,624 and have sold 57,049 shares worth $826,419. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.