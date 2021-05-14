Symons Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

