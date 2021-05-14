Symons Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,682. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

