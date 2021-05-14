Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,103. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

