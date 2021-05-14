Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.