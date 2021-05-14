Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

