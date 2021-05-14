Symmetry Partners LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of -825.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

