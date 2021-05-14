Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

