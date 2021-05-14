Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

