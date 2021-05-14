Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.