S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

