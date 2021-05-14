SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

