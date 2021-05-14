SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $259.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

