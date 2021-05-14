SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

