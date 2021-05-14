SVB Leerink Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $170.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.94.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

