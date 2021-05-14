suterusu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $879,805.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. suterusu has a market cap of $51.80 million and $879,805.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.99 or 0.01056284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00111585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060471 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

