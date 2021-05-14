Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$0.90 Price Target at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a C$0.90 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.90.

Shares of TSE SGY remained flat at $C$0.51 during trading on Friday. 397,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,832. The firm has a market cap of C$173.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

