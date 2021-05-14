Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.94. Support.com shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 689,872 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Support.com worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

