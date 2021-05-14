SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $29.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

