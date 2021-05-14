SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.67. 28,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,111,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in SunOpta by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

