SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.67. 28,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,111,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.