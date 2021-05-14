Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $59.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $228.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $330.45 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

