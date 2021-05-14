Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNDL. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 738,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,469,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
