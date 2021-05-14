Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNDL. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 738,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,469,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.