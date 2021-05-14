SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 61,977.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.