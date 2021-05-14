Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 638,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,611 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

