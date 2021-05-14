Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.30

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 34071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMU.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

