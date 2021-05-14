Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

