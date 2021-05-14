Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,770 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

