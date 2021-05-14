Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.28 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.99% of Palomar worth $51,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Palomar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

