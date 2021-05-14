Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67,862 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,723,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

