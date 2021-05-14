Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67,862 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,723,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.27.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
