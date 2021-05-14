Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $49,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

