Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $38,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

