Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $42,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $43.46 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

