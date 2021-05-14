Strs Ohio Sells 180 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

