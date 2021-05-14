Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,262 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $184.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

