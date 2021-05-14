Strs Ohio Has $608,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 820,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,180.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 348,270 shares of company stock worth $5,742,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

