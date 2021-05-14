Strs Ohio Has $573,000 Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Viemed Healthcare worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMD. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

