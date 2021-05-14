Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth $410,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $613.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.