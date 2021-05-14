Strs Ohio Acquires 12,700 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Joint were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JYNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,084. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $695.56 million, a PE ratio of 181.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

