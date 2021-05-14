Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 682,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,656. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

