Strike Achieves Market Cap of $131.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and $1.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $45.53 or 0.00089913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00082731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.00619629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.00236495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005265 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.90 or 0.01228201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.