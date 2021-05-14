STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,890. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STORE Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in STORE Capital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

